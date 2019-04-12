As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

FILE – DriveBC webcam showing snow build up on Highway 1 on Vancouver Island. (DriveBC)

Spring snow in the forecast across B.C. this weekend has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather agency said Friday that a Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on Saturday, causing up to 15 centimetres of snow near the Coquihalla summit and through the Kootenay Pass in the afternoon.

In the evening, a further 10 to 15 centimetres could fall, as flurries develop in the wake of the front moving through.

Meanwhile, snowfall over other southern B.C. highways will be less intense, the national forecaster said.

DriveBC is reminding commuters that winter tires remain mandatory along some highways until April 30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.