As one of coldest Octobers ends, warmer than normal November expected

If October felt cold to you that’s because it was.

This month is either the fourth or fifth coldest October of the past 80 years according to data from Environment Canada. The final results are still being calculated as Thursday’s temperature still needs to be added to the tally.

October saw two weeks of heavy rain up until the 21st and since then Greater Victoria only received .2 mm of precipitation on the Oct. 24.

Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, explains how a ridge of high pressure shielded Victoria from pacific disturbances. “We’re dealing with cooler overnight lows and that’s why we’re seeing a very cold month this year.”

The good news is November is expected to warmer than normal, says Castellan.

The coldest October on record in the past eight decades was in 1949 with the average temperature of 8.1 C, followed by 1972 and 1984 tied at 8.3 C and 1946 sitting in fourth place at 8.6 C.

Currently October’s average temperature is 8.7 C.

This isn’t the first time this year we’ve seen colder than normal temperatures. Back in February the Island was hit with a big dump of snow that caused major problems on roads and for transit.

Castellan says due in part to climate change, we can expect more variation within our weather patterns, adding that precipitation will most likely increase from October to March with less in the summer which will create a stronger drought season.



