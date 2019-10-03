A brown shrike, commonly found in East Asia, was spotted at Rocky Point Bird Observatory. (Joachim Bertrands photo)

Asian bird spotted in Metchosin only the second of the species found in Canada

The last time the same bird was seen in Nova Scotia back in 1997

Here today, gone tomorrow.

A brown shrike, a bird usually found in East Asia, was spotted by a group of volunteer bird banders in Metchosin on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“I just started yelling for a minute or so,” says Joachim Bertrands, a Simon Fraser University biology student. “We’re all pretty obsessed with birds, so to realize that a bird made it so far is a pure rush of adrenaline for me.”

READ MORE: Rare Russian bird sighting sees birdwatchers flock to the BC Shuswap

This is the first spotting of a brown shrike in British Columbia and the second spotting in Canada. The last time the same bird was seen in Nova Scotia back in 1997.

Bertrands is part of a volunteer group that captures and releases migratory birds. He credits his co-volunteers, Siobhan Darlington, Ian Cruikshank, and David Bell, for helping with the banding process.

They spotted the rare find in Rocky Point Bird Observatory, located within a DND military base that’s off-limits to the public.

ALSO READ: Birders flock to Cloverdale for rare sighting

The banding process is simple. Volunteers will place a small band on the bird’s leg so future banders will know where it was spotted previously. Additionally, they quickly take key measurements, such as the wingspan and tail length. They also weigh, age, and sex them.

But what has caused this rare sighting? Something called ‘reverse migration’.

“Sometimes these birds have minor errors in their migration instinct,” says Bertrands.

“Strong winds may be responsible for pushing birds away from their route, especially when they are young. They become lost and then end up on another continent.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A Brown Shrike, commonly found in East Asia, was spotted at Rocky Point Bird Observatory in Metchosin. (Photo by Joachim Bertrands)

Previous story
Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot
Next story
Filming transform Sidney’s Beacon Wharf into American seaside resort

Just Posted

‘Affordable’ a matter of perception for downtown Victoria development

Local residents confused about prices at new rental complex in Cook Street Village

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old Victoria mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Criminal charges not being considered in fatal crash on Prospect Lake Road

Condition of the motorcycle and the way it was being operated to blame, say police

Prominent business in downtown Sidney to close

Victoria Lavender Store on Beacon Avenue closing after 15 years

Police seek public’s help in locating missing Central Saanich woman

Stacey Sam, 35, was last seen at her home on Sept. 26

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Island campground spared from closure while owners’ case reviewed

Firm deadline to cease operations removed while parties work on ALR exclusion

Most Read