H-Mart in Bellevue has added sanitizing wipes throughout its store for customers. (Samantha Pak/News Staff)

H-Mart in Bellevue has added sanitizing wipes throughout its store for customers. (Samantha Pak/News Staff)

Asian supermarket giant opening first Victoria store, replacing Toys ‘R’ Us

The grocery store is set to open in Mayfair Mall in November

Asian supermarket giant H Mart will be opening a store in Victoria’s Mayfair Mall later in the year.

The location on Blanshard Street will be the first on Vancouver Island and will replace Toys ‘R’ Us, which closed in December.

While the grocer is based out of the United States, H Mart also has stores in Vancouver and across Canada. In all, the company has more than 100 locations in North America and bills itself as the “largest Asian supermarket” company in North America. The company says its products are Korean-focused, but the stores also sell a wide variety of products from different countries in Asia.

H Mart is set to open in November, said Adam Frizzell of Cushman and Wakeman Commercial Real Estate, which brokered the sale.

The rental space is 30,000 square feet, according to Frizzell.

While there are a number of small, local Asian-food grocers in Chinatown, the addition of H-Mart further uptown will provide people with more options for shopping.

READ MORE: ‘Really sad’: Victoria’s biggest toy store closing forever

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

GroceriesShopping and Classifieds

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brothers aimed to kill police, didn’t expect to survive Saanich bank shootout

Just Posted

H-Mart in Bellevue has added sanitizing wipes throughout its store for customers. (Samantha Pak/News Staff)
Asian supermarket giant opening first Victoria store, replacing Toys ‘R’ Us

Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Black Press Media file photo)
Brothers aimed to kill police, didn’t expect to survive Saanich bank shootout

Saanich police are asking for help locating Feng Ya Jiang, 82, who left Saanich for downtown Victoria around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and did not return. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department
UPDATE: Missing Saanich senior located safe, say police

The BC Emergency Services booth at the career fair on Nov. 24. The Bay Street Armoury will host a career fair on Feb. 23, (Black Press Media file photo)
‘No better way to network’: career fair comes to Victoria