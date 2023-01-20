Asian supermarket giant opening first Victoria store, replacing Toys ‘R’ Us

The grocery store is set to open in Mayfair Mall in November

Asian supermarket giant H Mart will be opening a store in Victoria’s Mayfair Mall later in the year.

The location on Blanshard Street will be the first on Vancouver Island and will replace Toys ‘R’ Us, which closed in December.

While the grocer is based out of the United States, H Mart also has stores in Vancouver and across Canada. In all, the company has more than 100 locations in North America and bills itself as the “largest Asian supermarket” company in North America. The company says its products are Korean-focused, but the stores also sell a wide variety of products from different countries in Asia.

H Mart is set to open in November, said Adam Frizzell of Cushman and Wakeman Commercial Real Estate, which brokered the sale.

The rental space is 30,000 square feet, according to Frizzell.

While there are a number of small, local Asian-food grocers in Chinatown, the addition of H-Mart further uptown will provide people with more options for shopping.

