An assault between inmates at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre is being reviewed by BC Corrections. (File Photo)

Assault between inmates at Saanich prison under review

All violent incidents reviewed by BC Corrections

An assault between inmates at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on Friday is under review.

BC Corrections confirmed an assault occurred at the Wilkinson Road prison but couldn’t provide further details due to “mandatory privacy laws” and “security reasons.”

“Any incidents of violence are not tolerated, and we take them very seriously,” said BC Corrections spokesperson Caroline McAndrews in an emailed statement. “Each one is reviewed and, where appropriate, reported to police, and inmates can be charged internally or face criminal charges.”

McAndrews said classification officers conduct risk assessments on all incoming inmates to “determine placement and the appropriate level of supervision” within centres.

She said staff do their best to maintain a safe and secure environment.

“This includes continually assessing where potential problems or threats to safety may arise and taking measures to mitigate any risk – as ensuring the safety of inmates is our officers’ top priority.”

It is unclear at this time if police are investigating the incident.

The Saanich-based prison was cited in a recent Auditor General progress audit on correctional facilities as the worst offender in B.C. for overcrowding, with 66 per cent of inmates “double bunked” as of 2018 – an issue that led correctional officers to organizer a protest in March.

