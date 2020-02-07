Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will be held in Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 17.

The incident occurred in July of 2018. The HMCS Quadra Cadet Training Centre is located at Goose Spit in Comox.

“The member had been detained and was returned to his home, was immediately suspended from the program, and had no other contact with cadets or involvement with the organization,” said Capt Cheryl Major, public affairs officer of the Pacific Cadet Support Unit in Victoria. “Charges have been laid.”

Sub-Lieutenant T.J. Havas is a junior officer and was a member of the support staff at HMCS Quadra at the time of the incident. He has been charged with assault and conduct prejudice to good order and discipline.

“This is a good example of the military justice system at work,” Major said. “We have a zero tolerance approach in the actions that we take to ensure that our cadets and our staff are safe any time they are training with us.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ride-hailing company gets green light to operate in Greater Victoria
Next story
Robots roll into Journey Middle School

Just Posted

Ride-hailing company gets green light to operate in Greater Victoria

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Robots roll into Journey Middle School

Gear Bot Jamboree sets the stage for B.C. wide competition

Greater Victoria MP supports removing barriers to accessing medically assisted death in Canada

New Democrats advocate for removal of requirement that death be imminent to access MAiD

PHOTOS: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gather at B.C. Legislature, block downtown intersection

Demonstrations held throughout Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

PHOTOS: Winter Wildlife

A local photographer pictures bird populations over the winter

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read