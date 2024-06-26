Assault suspect allegedly tries to enter Kelowna school bus full of children

The suspect remains in custody at this time

​

A man allegedly attempted to enter a school bus full of children while fleeing from police in Kelowna on June 25, but was unsuccessful.

RCMP confirmed the incident occurred Tuesday morning and that a school bus full of children witnessed the take-down of a suspect on Harvey Avenue.

An email from the school, the children on the bus attend, was later sent to parents, a portion of that email was shared to Twitter/ X by an account named Canadian Unfiltered.

Police stated that a man was taken into custody for a multi-offence incident that took place earlier in the morning including assault and obstruction.

The exact location and time of both earlier incidents are not being released at this time.

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution following his arrest.

He remains in custody and is wanted on outstanding provincial warrants.

Kelowna RCMP say more details will soon be made available.

​