‘Astoundingly mediocre’: Mom on investigation of Kelowna teen’s homicide

Paule Seeger is looking to thank the first responders that were with Tristan after he was hit

Reality is setting in for Paule Seeger, that her teenage son won’t be at the dinner table this Christmas.

Tristan Seeger, 15, was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 21, and later died of his injuries at Kelowna General Hospital. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

When Seeger was asked how she thought the police investigation was going she replied, “Astoundingly mediocre,” adding that it’s difficult to move forward in the grieving process when no charges have been laid.

Two people were arrested in the days following Tristan’s death, but were released shortly after.

“I’m very frustrated…I’m tired of being bullied,” Seeger said. She’s had to delete messages from a Facebook memorial page for Tristan and remove members who left some “nasty” messages. “And the police are doing nothing.”

Seeger reached out to the lead investigator last week for an update on her son’s file and said she has yet to hear back. Black Press Media also reached out to RCMP and had not received comment at the time of publication.

Despite claiming to know who the person is that drove the vehicle over her son and knowing they have yet to face repercussions, Seeger keeps her head up and invites all of Tristan’s friends and anyone else from the community to gather at the memorial set up at Ben Lee Park at 4 p.m. on Dec. 22.

“What’s happened over the last month is a few people who were on scene have reached out. I know that there was a community of people that were out there supporting the boys and I know there was a [registered nurse] who was with Tristan after he had been hit and before the paramedics arrived. I just want to thank them.”

Seeger is hoping that those who were with Tristan in his last conscious moments would join her.

“We grieving as a community and we’re going to heal as a community. I really want the opportunity to thank the first responders, to thank the officers that were on scene, to thank the community that showed up.”

