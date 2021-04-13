AstraZeneca vaccinations continue at Colwood pharmacy

Vaccines offered to people aged 55 to 65 from April 12 to 18

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a recipient at a vaccination clinic. Peoples Pharmacy in Colwood is offering AstraZeneca vaccines for Greater Victoria residents from April 12 to 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Peoples Pharmacy in Colwood is offering COVID-19 vaccines for Greater Victoria residents this week.

The clinic is available until April 18 to residents aged 55 to 65 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. The clinic is located at 1910 Sooke Rd., next to the Colwood Medical Clinic.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine provided by Island Health will be administered by pharmacists from Peoples Pharmacy Colwood,” states a news release on the City of Colwood website.

To learn how to book your vaccine appointment, follow the instructions on colwood.ca, or call 250-474-9331. For more information about other clinics in the region, please visit islandhealth.ca.

READ ALSO: Flight from Calgary to Victoria added to COVID-19 exposure list

READ ALSO: Additional COVID-19 exposures reported at two Saanich schools

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus