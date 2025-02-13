At least 2% of all heat from FortisBC gas came from waste during B.C. coldsnap

Fortis is using waste to make low-carbon heat

There was an increased demand for energy during the frosty week of Feb.10, in British Columbia's Lower Mainland, and unbeknownst to some, their homes were heated with at least a little bit of trash.

Since Jan. 1, all FortisBC gas customers had two per cent of their total gas swapped to Renewable Natural Gas.

"Leveraging the existing gas infrastructure and its ability to carry renewable and low-carbon gases, such as Renewable Natural Gas, can help reduce overall emissions while putting to use our established gas system," said Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development, FortisBC.

In addition to natural gas derived from fossil fuels, FortisBC also uses alternative fuel sources including Renewable Natural Gas, hydrogen and synthesis gas to heat buildings in B.C.

Renewable Natural Gas is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agriculture and wastewater from treatment facilities and synthesis gas is made from wood waste.

Gas from the breakdown of waste from landfills, including those in Kelowna and Salmon Arm, are collected, refined and turned into heat for homes.

FortisBC customers cannot opt out of the alternative gas blend. However, people can request that a higher proportion of their gas, up to 100 per-cent, be from Renewable Natural Gas.

"During periods of cold weather, British Columbians rely heavily on the gas system to deliver energy. In recent years, including last year, the gas system provided nearly double the amount of energy used on the coldest day of the year compared to the electricity system," said Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development, at FortisBC.

The gas and electrical company announced that FortisBC’s electrical system reached a peak demand hour on Feb. 11, and delivered around 739 MW of power to homes and businesses across the region.

On Feb. 12, the FortisBC gas system delivered approximately 70 terajoules of energy which is equivalent to 19,523 MW of power.

The alternative gases are considered low carbon when compared to conventional natural gas, said Mazza.

He said that the more Renewable Natural Gas is added to the energy system, the less conventional natural gas is needed, thereby reducing the use of fossil fuels and overall greenhouse gas emissions.

"By utilizing both gas and electricity, we can ensure a more reliable, balanced energy system that keeps homes and businesses running efficiently.”