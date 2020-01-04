Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-car collision in Esquimalt on Saturday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

At least one person injured in three-car collision in Esquimalt

Traffic is impacted near Admirals Road, Coles Street

At least one person was injured in a three-car collision in Esquimalt on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received reports of a crash near the intersection of Admirals Road and Coles Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, noted that as of 3 p.m., at least one person was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and that traffic will be impacted in the area until the road is cleared.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Emergency crews responding to two-car crash in Saanich on Douglas Street

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency crews save woman from ocean at Willows Beach
Next story
VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

Just Posted

At least one person injured in three-car collision in Esquimalt

Traffic is impacted near Admirals Road, Coles Street

Emergency crews save woman from ocean at Willows Beach

Emergency crews responded after man found her belongings, called police

One in two homeless people have suffered a traumatic brain injury: UBC study

Our Place Society says trauma, abuse and injury contribute to homelessness, addiction

Emergency crews responding to two-car crash in Saanich on Douglas Street

Northbound traffic is being diverted

Traffic reduced to single lane on Sooke Road as crews respond to car crash

Emergency crews responding to two-vehicle crash

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

One person trapped after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and rescue personnel are heading to the scene

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

From Bono to Yoda and Frodo to Snickers, Island community has plenty of fun names for pooches

Parksville-area dog owners get creative

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Most Read