Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at play as her daughter reported an assault by four teens near Valley View Elementary School in Courtenay.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, on April 23 around 8:30 a.m. a student was walking on a trail which runs between Valley View Drive and Valley View Elementary School when she was assaulted. The student’s mother noted her daughter heard voices from both females and males.

Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the RCMP added the victim was approached from behind, and they do have a description of the teens.

“One (was) wearing baggy blue jeans and ‘Vans’ shoes, another (has) long blonde hair and black and white checkered shoes, another with brown pants and the fourth with white shoes and black and white pants,” she said in a release. Additionally, one suspect was also wearing a bright purple hat.

The student’s mother believes the incident was a violent, targeted attack, as her daughter had issues with threats throughout the entire school year.

“She was receiving threatening text messages from a number over the weekend that she did know. They said something was going to happen to her on Tuesday … I guess they meant business! It was definitely targeted, for what reason we don’t know.”

The mother added the same number texted her daughter the next day, and they have figured out whose name is attached to the number and hope it leads police to the person responsible.

She explained the incident took place three quarters the way up on a man-made trail which goes between some blackberry bushes from Valley View Drive up through Valley View Elementary.

Mary Lee, communications and community engagement manager for School District 71 said while the district cannot comment on an open RCMP investigation, they are assisting with their investigation, supporting the family and ensuring their students continue to learn in a safe environment.



