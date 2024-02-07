Auctioning Taylor Swift tickets to support Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Team Martin is raising the money ahead of the 2024 Swinging with the Stars event

How much are you willing to spend for a luxury box at Taylor Swift’s concert in Vancouver on Dec. 6?

Ahead of the 2024 Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s (COHA) Swinging with the Stars taking place on Mar. 9, dance duo April and Lane Martin, or Team Martin, are showing off more than their dance skills.

From now until Feb. 18, Team Martin has an online auction set up to help raise money for COHA. Some of the other items up for auction include:

2-night stay at Montana Hill Guest Ranch

3-night stay at a 14-person luxury chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Martin Lane Winery 10-person wine tasting

Wine tour for 14 people

However, the most sought-after prize is 10 different luxury box seat experiences for the Taylor Swift concert on December 6 in Vancouver. The different ticket experiences vary.

Team Martin has raised $5,090 of their $25,000 goal. The full list of auction prizes can be found on April and Lane’s fundraiser page on 32auctions.com.

