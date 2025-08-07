 Skip to content
Audit finds B.C.’s deficit was $7.35B last year, about $2B less than expected

The provincial government's revised deficit estimate was slightly more than $9.1B, but ended up closer to $7.3B
Mark Page
Finance Minister Brenda Bailey speaks in Victoria Aug. 7, 2025 during a press conference regarding the provincial government's audited financial statements from the fiscal year ending March 31. (Mark Page/Black Press Media)

The B.C. government's audited financial statements from the fiscal year ending March 31 show that, surprisingly, the deficit is lower than forecast by almost $2 billion.

The 2024/25 budget had estimated the province would be in the hole by about $7.9 billion. This estimate was increased several times, eventually landing at a forecast of roughly $9.1 billion. 

According to an audit of actual spending released on Thursday (Aug. 7), the province ended the fiscal year with a deficit of approximately $7.35 billion, having spent a total of nearly $91.4 billion.

Part of the reason for the deficit adjustment is that total revenue was about $2.5 billion higher than expected. This is primarily due to increases in tax revenue, which would have been even higher if not for a decrease in revenue from natural resources.

Spending also increased, offsetting gains, and was roughly $1.9 billion over budget. 

This deficit is still $2.5 billion higher than the previous year, when the government spent roughly $5 billion more than it brought in.

The province's total debt is now almost $133.9 billion, which is more than $10 billion than estimated in the budget.

The debt exceeded estimates despite the lower-than-projected deficit, due to the provincial government's decision to take advantage of favourable rates to borrow extra money ahead of time for this fiscal year.

More to come.

 

 

I'm the B.C. legislative correspondent for Black Press Media's provincial news team.
