Audit finds B.C.’s deficit was $7.35B last year, about $2B less than expected

The provincial government's revised deficit estimate was slightly more than $9.1B, but ended up closer to $7.3B

The B.C. government's audited financial statements from the fiscal year ending March 31 show that, surprisingly, the deficit is lower than forecast by almost $2 billion.

The 2024/25 budget had estimated the province would be in the hole by about $7.9 billion. This estimate was increased several times, eventually landing at a forecast of roughly $9.1 billion.

According to an audit of actual spending released on Thursday (Aug. 7), the province ended the fiscal year with a deficit of approximately $7.35 billion, having spent a total of nearly $91.4 billion.

Part of the reason for the deficit adjustment is that total revenue was about $2.5 billion higher than expected. This is primarily due to increases in tax revenue, which would have been even higher if not for a decrease in revenue from natural resources.

Spending also increased, offsetting gains, and was roughly $1.9 billion over budget.

This deficit is still $2.5 billion higher than the previous year, when the government spent roughly $5 billion more than it brought in.

The province's total debt is now almost $133.9 billion, which is more than $10 billion than estimated in the budget.

The debt exceeded estimates despite the lower-than-projected deficit, due to the provincial government's decision to take advantage of favourable rates to borrow extra money ahead of time for this fiscal year.

