Author shares dark Ukraine history in Vernon

Cynthia LeBrun presents Black Sunflowers at the Museum and Archives of Vernon Saturday, Sept. 21
Stories based on the vivid memories of a woman growing up in Soviet-occupied Ukraine will come to life in Vernon.

Kelowna author Cynthia LeBrun presents Black Sunflowers at the Museum and Archives of Vernon Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.

"It's going to be extremely interesting historical fiction base on my mother-in-law's family, who lives in Ukraine in the 1920s to 1940s," said LeBrun. "She saw a lot and it's wonderful and amazing testimony.:

This event holds particular significance for Vernon, which has a significant Ukrainian population that also felt the effects of Soviet occupation.

Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine. However, as seating is limited, reservations can be made at https://greatervernonmuseum.square.site/product/hometown-histories-speaker-series-with-cynthia-lebrun/271?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false.

"I'm going to give a talk about Ukraine in general and the history of Ukraine," said LeBrun.

