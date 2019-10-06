Saanich Police have closed traffic on Quadra Street northbound following a collision Sunday afternoon (Black Press File).

Authorities have closed traffic on Quadra Avenue following collision in Saanich Sunday afternoon

Details are spotty, but police say investigation may last into evening

Emergency crews including police are currently responding to a collision in Saanich on Quadra Avenue near Union Avenue.

Details are spotty, but authorities have closed Quadra Street northbound between Union Avenue and Reynolds Street to automobiles and pedestrians. Southbound traffic may also be affected.

Saanich Police, Saanich Fire and BC Emergency Health Services have been responding to the scene since around 5 p.m.

Authorities are advising motorists to use alternate routes while this event unfolds, Saanich Police said in a release. Delays may last into the evening while police investigate.

Updates to follow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Just Posted

Victoria signature puts Ironman super-fan one step closer to completing unique collection

Iowa man has collected Ironman Kona posters and signatures for nearly a decade

Increase in raccoon roadkill on Highway 17

Shorter days, darker commutes could be contributing factors

Sidney to host foot-stompin’ fiddle fun

The Canadian Fiddle Celebration features award-winning duo of Gordon Stobbe and JJ Guy

Migratory birds need more protection on Greater Victoria shorelines, says bird organization

Naturalist says recent study should be cause for concern for local wildlife

Fire prevention week returns to Saanich

Firefighters answer questions, help with escape plans

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver drops second straight to open NHL season

Most Read