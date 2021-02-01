Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo

Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4.

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users.

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4. Forecasters are concerned about a buried weak layer that is generally not found in the Island’s warmer climate.

The recent snowfall has now put a greater load on the layer, which means it is deeper in the snowpack. When the weak layer is triggered, the resulting avalanche could be deadly.

“As we said in the original warning, this persistent weak layer is a concern because it is not typical for this region,” explains Avalanche Canada forecaster Kate Devine. “In the rugged terrain of the North Shore mountains and the popular backcountry areas of Vancouver Island, there are lots of places where this layer is a really big problem. We urge all recreational backcountry users to be extra diligent in their route-finding and give yourselves a large margin for error when travelling in any type of avalanche terrain.”

On Jan. 31, a skier in the Comox Valley was caught in a Size 2 avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps.

According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche fracture was 200 to 300m wide and from 30 to 150cm high and ran for about 200m to stop on a bench.

The group she was with had shovels and beacons and were able to dig out the woman after about five minutes of the avalanche happening. She suffered from multiple leg fractures and a dislocated shoulder.

Avalanches are classified from 1 to 5 with 1 being ‘relatively harmless to people’ and 5 being the ‘largest snow avalanches known; could destroy a village or forest up 40 ha.’

According to the Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre, new snow, cold temperatures and some wind effect have made for outstanding snowmobiling and skiing/snowshoeing. However, they add as a result of the new snow, it appears that avalanche activity is occurring within the upper 20 cm to 50 cm of the upper snowpack.

They noted the alpine, treeline and below treeline rating for avalanches on Vancouver Island are all rated at ‘high’ and for backcountry users, to keep an eye on snowfall rates, wind transport and rising temperatures, as this promotes slab formation and “touchy/easily triggered” conditions.

On Jan. 28, Avalanche Canada issued a warning for the North Shore mountains due to an unusual snowpack with weakened lower layers.

They added that backcountry users should always check their regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca and that anyone in a backcountry party needs essential rescue gear – transceiver, probe and shovel – and the knowledge to use it.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man
Next story
Two suspects arrested after multiple Langford thefts, break-ins

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre is available 24 hours a day at 250-383-3232

This truck was among what organizers say were 85 vehicles travelling from the Saanich Peninsula and beyond to take part in a rally outside the provincial legislature in solidarity of farmers in India protesting a trio of bills. The protests in India have led to deadly violence and intensified religious-nationalistic conflicts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Indian farm protest rolls across Saanich Peninsula to Victoria legislature

Convoy of more than 80 vehicles draws attention to hotly contested farm legislation in India

Victoria police seized several ounces of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and firearms ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash on Jan. 31. (VicPD photo)
Victoria police arrest three after Sunday afternoon barricade

Weapons, cash, drugs seized, charges recommended

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service. (VicPD video)
Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

New Integrated Canine Service to serve Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt communities

More than 2,000 residents in Langford and Highlands were left in the dark just before 11 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage. (BC Hydro outage map)
More than 2,000 residents in Langford, Highlands affected by power outage

Outage took place at just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Oliver was poisoned after ingesting marijuana on a walk in Mill Bay. He now has to be muzzled when out and about — not to protect others from him, but to protect him from others’ reckless behaviours. (Submitted)
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk

“It’s the absolute pits to have to watch your pet suffer”

The Westshore Wolves, along with eight other Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League teams, have been off the ice since last November due to pandemic-related restrictions. The league is awaiting the next round of public health orders, due this week, to plan its next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo
Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4.

Campbell River RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 2020 death. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man

Suspect in police custody

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Most Read