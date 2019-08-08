(Pixabay)

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

A report from the country’s telecommunications regulator found the average Canadian is paying a lot less in cellphone bills these days.

In a Thursday report, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said that plans with more than five gigabytes of data dropped by 35 per cent in 2018, down from $78 in 2016 to $51 in 2018.

The cost of plans less than five gigabytes also dipped by 28 per cent.

Those who still have cable are also paying less as prices for average television packages as prices dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years.

In total, the average monthly cost for wireless, Internet, television and home phone services, combined, dropped by 11 per cent.

READ MORE: CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

READ MORE: Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser
Next story
Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash on Langford lawn

Just Posted

UPDATE: East Sooke brush fire ‘was just dense, white smoke,’ says resident

Crews were ‘on top of’ three-hectare fire shortly after 5 p.m.

Meet Oak Bay’s 2019 Tour de Rock rider, Const. Sandrine Perry

Oak Bay school liasion falling in love with cycling

First anti-plastic and oil pollution device in B.C. installed in North Saanich

Seabin device part of Oak Bay Marine Group trial, with promising results so far

Iconic Abbey Road album cover shot 50 years ago today

Paul, John, Ringo and George of The Beatles walked across the north London zebra crossing for the photo

Dealer arrested, cash, nine vehicles and festival-bound drugs seized

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Most Read