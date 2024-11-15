Avian flu detected in Fraser Valley wetlands

The virus has been detected from Delta to Chilliwack, and suspected to be 'widespread' within the Fraser Valley

Avian flu is considered to be "widespread" throughout the Fraser Valley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The avian flu is considered to be "widespread" throughout the Fraser Valley wetlands, after being detected in wetlands from Delta to Chilliwack, including Langley.

The virus, also called H5N1 or H5-HPAI, was detected in the first half of October at Mill Lake in Abbotsford, West Creek Wetlands in Langley, and Roberts Bank Foreshore and the Reifel Bird Sanctuary in Delta, according to a notice being sent to poultry farmers or owners registered with the BC Premises ID Program.

"The virus has now been detected in wetlands from Delta to Chilliwack and is likely widespread throughout the Fraser Valley," reads the notice, which is being shared across social media.

BC's Chief Veterinarian states in their report that H5N1 has been found in "wetland sediments" in multiple areas of the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley. pic.twitter.com/XE7kDai2JA — Christine 🌻 Guenter (@ChristineGuent8) November 14, 2024

On Oct. 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the avian flu was present in three commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley as well.

In response, B.C.'s chief veterinarian Dr. Theresa Burns issued a general order two days later which prohibits commingling of poultry in the Lower Mainland.

The order requires all persons responsible for birds in the Lower Mainland to not take birds to poultry swaps, auctions, flea markets, bird shows, fairs, public displays, and competitions.

Birds includes chickens and turkeys, ducks, geese, doves, guinea fowl, peafowl, pheasants, pigeons, quail, and ratites.

For those outside of the Lower Mainland, people can take their birds to a commingling event that occurs outside of the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver region if the following conditions are met:

For 10 days before the commingling event: the birds are maintained in a closed flock clean, dedicated boots, gloves, and over-clothing must be donned and doffed at the entrance to the closed flock by all persons who enter/exit equipment movement into the closed flock must be minimized, and any required equipment must be clean and dry before it's moved into the closed flock wild birds are excluded from the flock area the closed flock shows no signs of illness

During the commingling event: only those who live or work with the birds can handle and provide care to the birds, with the exception of purchasers, who may handle purchased birds but only in order to remove them from the event a distance of two metres must be maintained between the birds and the public, and birds from other birds at the event all persons attending the event must use boot wash and hand sanitizer before entering and exiting the event



Licensed slaughter houses, research facilities, hatcheries that supply chicks, ducklings, or goslings via mail order to retail outlets, zoos (including petting zoos), pet stores, retail outlets, and facilities where live wildlife are kept pursuant to a permit under the Wildlife Act are not commingling events.

"Please remain vigilant and continue to reinforce biosecurity measures," reads the notice.

The order is in effect until it is rescinded by the chief veterinarian.

People can learn more at gov.bc.ca.