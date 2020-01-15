Avoid all but essential travel, especially Trans-Canada Highway says Ministry of Transportation

Travellers should expect winter conditions for the rest of the week

Travelers have been advised to expect winter driving conditions for the rest of the week and to avoid all but essential travel for Wednesday and Thursday. (Courtesy of Grant De Gagne)

Motorists are being advised to avoid all but essential travel, especially if travel involves the Trans-Canada Highway, after a travel advisory was extended to include the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is cautioning people to expect winter conditions for the rest of the week as high winds and blowing snow are forecasted through Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Those who must travel are asked to use extreme caution.

READ ALSO: Public asked to call 811 in non-medical emergencies due to ‘significant’ increase in emergency calls

All motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions and should slow down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility.

According to the ministry, winter tire regulations are in effect and drivers are encouraged to get the best tires they can. People should ensure their tires either have a mountain, snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when traveling on icy roads.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sooke man clears snow wearing inflatable unicorn costume

Drivers are also asked to keep well back from winter maintenance equipment on highways so operators can perform their jobs safely.

To see current Trans-Canada highway conditions visit bit.ly/378kxKl.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.