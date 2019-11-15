Avoid crowds, support a good cause and start your holiday shopping with Night of Lights event

Event takes place at Hillside Centre on Nov. 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Hillside Centre closes its doors to the public on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., offering those who have purchased a $5 ticket to the event a stress-free shopping experience. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Want to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, support a good cause and avoid busy malls? Well the annual Night of Lights at Hillside Centre might be the right event for you.

The shopping centre closes its doors to the public on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., offering those who purchased a $5 ticket to a stress-free shopping experience.

Hillside Centre provides the tickets to non-profits so they can sell them and keep 100 per cent of the profits. In 2018 $50,000 was generated from ticket sales for more than 70 non-profit groups.

This is the event’s 19th year, raising more than $800,000 for non-profits in the community. The Night of Lights includes in-store discounts, tasty treats, live entertainment and a chance to win $10,000 worth of door prizes, including a $4,00o travel voucher.

Tickets can also be purchases at Hillside Guest Services with all the proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital.



