Avoid waters off Macaulay Point in Esquimalt, McMicking Point, Humber and Rutland in Oak Bay, and Finnerty Cove in Saanich

Beaches are closed in the wake of today’s heavy rain. Downpours caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria in the areas of Macaulay Point in Esquimalt, McMicking Point, Humber and Rutland in Oak Bay, and Finnerty Cove in Saanich.

As a result of these discharges, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

The last time the CRD issued the warning was just prior to Christmas, leading to the cancellation of the Oak Bay High polar bear swim.

 

