Axe left outside used to break through Nanaimo resident's door, nothing taken

Nanaimo RCMP caution homeowners to not leave tools out in the open
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
14570002_web1_180412-NBU-coppertheft---RCMP---patch---new---IMGP3244
RCMP issued a press release related to cases of tools being stolen from homes in Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nothing appeared to have been taken when a home on Beaconsfield Drive was broken into, but it was the complainant’s axe that was left in her yard that was used to break a hole through an exterior door. 

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident, which occurred sometime between Oct. 22-25, is a reminder that nothing of value, axes included, should be left out in the open. 

A number of tools were stolen, however, in another break-in sometime between Nov. 2-3 in the 2300 block of East Wellington Road. The suspect or suspects gained access to the backyard through an unlocked gate and made off with a Husqvarna chainsaw, leaf blower and a hedge trimmer. 

"Locks should be installed on backyard gates. It’s not perfect but may be enough to convince a thief to go elsewhere," noted the press release.

Anyone with information about either of these crimes is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

