Axe left outside used to break through Nanaimo resident's door, nothing taken

Nanaimo RCMP caution homeowners to not leave tools out in the open

Nothing appeared to have been taken when a home on Beaconsfield Drive was broken into, but it was the complainant’s axe that was left in her yard that was used to break a hole through an exterior door.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident, which occurred sometime between Oct. 22-25, is a reminder that nothing of value, axes included, should be left out in the open.

A number of tools were stolen, however, in another break-in sometime between Nov. 2-3 in the 2300 block of East Wellington Road. The suspect or suspects gained access to the backyard through an unlocked gate and made off with a Husqvarna chainsaw, leaf blower and a hedge trimmer.

"Locks should be installed on backyard gates. It’s not perfect but may be enough to convince a thief to go elsewhere," noted the press release.

Anyone with information about either of these crimes is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.