The Rocky Mountaineer passenger train passes behind a home that remains standing in an area fenced off after last year's devastating wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. Two people were killed and much of the centre of the village was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears

Since Lytton was largely destroyed in June 2021, the province has provided $9.3 million

The province has announced $21-million in funding for the Village of Lytton to re-establish essential infrastructure and support ongoing community-led recovery efforts.

In a news release, the province said the funds will go toward restoring essential services like fire protection, reconstructing municipal infrastructure like the Village office, as well as assessing repairs of water and sewer infrastructure. Funding will also ensure adequate staffing is in place for recovery-related municipal operations, including improving consistent communication with residents.

READ MORE: Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Since Lytton was largely destroyed in June 2021, the province has provided $9.3 million to support ongoing Village operations and early recovery, and $18.4 million to assist in debris removal, archeological work and soil remediation for all properties.

READ MORE: Ottawa pledges $77 million toward rebuilding burned-out Lytton

Lytton also recently received $77 million in funding from the federal government to help rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community.

Despite the funds, recovery has been marred by slow progress and many of those whose homes burned down remain in temporary housing arrangements.

The province said the village site is expected to be ready for the next phases of rebuilding, such as planning and permitting, in the fall.

