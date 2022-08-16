The province has named Shane Berg as the new chief forester and the assistant deputy minister for the Office of the Chief Forester (photo by David Gordon Koch).

B.C. announces new chief forester

Shane Berg, B.C.’s deputy chief forester since 2017, will take on the role

The B.C. government has named Shane Berg as the 18th chief forester and the assistant deputy minister for the Office of the Chief Forester, according to a statement released Tuesday (Aug. 16).

Berg has served as deputy chief forester for the last five years, beginning in April 2017.

According a news release, Berg will “work collaboratively to manage B.C.’s forests and range lands in a sustainable, ecosystem-based manner, using the best science available and culturally relevant data as the foundation for decision-making.”

Berg will serve as an independent statutory decision-maker in his new role to determine the allowable annual cut for the province’s 71 timber supply areas and tree farm licences. The chief forester is also responsible for setting seed, seedling and stocking standards for reforestation in B.C. under the Forest and Range Practices Act.

Berg began his career as a silviculture technician in Invermere and Grand Forks. He also worked as a forest planning manager in Squamish.

For over 14 years, Berg was employed in district manager roles with the BC Forest Service, working in Hazelton and Kamloops.

He then spent six years as a regional executive director with the Ministry of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation- now named the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

The news of Berg’s promotion comes following Diane Nicholls’ departure from the role in May.

