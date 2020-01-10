B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

British Columbia’s Appeal Court has reaffirmed a teenager’s decision to have gender transition treatment and urged the boy’s father to try to understand his son’s gender dysphoria.

The father, whose identity is under a publication ban along with his son’s, went to court when he learned his female-born child was undergoing hormone therapy because he perceived himself to be a male.

The B.C. Supreme Court sided with the boy in an earlier decision, saying he didn’t need his father’s consent for treatment, and an injunction was later issued against the dad ordering that any attempt to persuade the boy to abandon treatment was a form of family violence.

In a decision released Friday, the Appeal Court said the father is entitled to his beliefs but his son is a mature 15 year old and has chosen hormone treatment.

ALSO READ: Langley Anti-SOGI activist slams ban on dad speaking out about transgender son’s case

It overturned parts of the lower court ruling that limited what the father could say about the child’s transition, but it still said he must acknowledge and refer to his child as a male and by the name the teen has chosen.

In the decision, Chief Justice Robert Bauman and Justice Barbara Fisher wrote that the father’s refusal to respect his son’s decision has caused the boy “significant pain,” resulting in a breach in what was an otherwise loving parent-child relationship.

“This rupture is not in (the boy’s) best interests. He clearly wants and needs acceptance and support from his father.”

The judges say the father’s attempts to be involved in the process have been by fuelled by positional stances without any direct involvement with the boy’s medical team, which has tried to speak to him.

They urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager.

ALSO READ: B.C. transgender boy’s court case draws intense interest

“If he fails to do these two things, the rupture in his relationship with (his son) will likely not heal, which would not be in (the boy’s) best interests.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion
Next story
Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Just Posted

Sidney woman refuses to pay back rent on income raised collecting empty cans

Subsidized housing rose Zora Hlevnjak’s rent after seeing her bank account as per housing rules

Duke and Duchess of Sussex not moving into Hatley Castle, Royal Roads says

Royal Roads previously tweeted it could ‘neither confirm nor deny’ the new residents

Esquimalt arsonist sentencing adjourned to allowing family time to plan

Wei ‘George’ Li was found guilty of intentionally setting fire to his rental property in October

UPDATED: Tillicum Road open again following VicPD operation

One person in custody

Victoria charities invited to take all remaining food at Wellburn’s Market

The long-standing local grocery store was forced into an early permanent closure after flooding

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Haida Gwaii makes New York Times 52 Places list

Newspaper includes the islands on its annual list

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Hold and secure protocol implemented at Vancouver Island school after report of weapons-related incident

‘Hold and secure’ protocol was implemented at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School… Continue reading

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Most Read