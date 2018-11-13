B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Tilray products such as capsules, oils, and dried marijuana are shown at the company’s head office in Nanaimo, B.C. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

B.C.-based cannabis producer Tilray reported an 85 per cent jump in quarterly revenue year-over-year to US$10 million, but a wider net loss during its third quarter.

The Nanaimo-based company posted a quarterly net loss of US$18.7 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to US$1.8 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Analysts had expected revenues of US$10.1 million and a loss of US$12.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The marijuana producer, which has a market capitalization of roughly US$10.2 billion, says the higher net loss was due to higher operating expenses related to growth and international expansion.

Tilray says other factors driving up its net loss include costs related to financing and its initial public offering on the Nasdaq in July.

The company’s average net selling price was US$6.21 per gram in the quarter, down from US$7.53 during the same period a year ago, primarily due to an increase in bulk sales as a percentage of total revenue.

“The cannabis industry remains very robust and we are pleased with our revenue momentum and strategic achievements in the third quarter,” said Tilray’s chief executive officer Brendan Kennedy in a statement.

“We are in the early stages of achieving our growth potential and our team continues to strategically execute on disciplined operational initiatives and investments to support Tilray’s long-term, sustainable growth as the pace of legalization continues to accelerate around the world.”

The Canadian Press

