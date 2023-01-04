Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

B.C. boosts funding for Human Rights Tribunal to help tackle increased caseload

Number of cases more than doubled from 1,460 in 2019 to 3,192 in 2022

British Columbia is boosting funding for the Human Rights Tribunal and Community Legal Assistance Society by as much as $4.5 million per year.

The province says in a statement the number of cases brought to the tribunal increased from 1,460 in 2019 to 3,192 in 2022.

It says the new funding will go toward helping the tribunal tackle its increased caseload and allow the legal society to hire more lawyers, legal advocates and support staff.

The Community Legal Assistance Society, which provides free legal services to disadvantaged people, including for human rights complaints, says it has seen increasing demand for years but COVID-19 caused an “unprecedented spike,” with calls to its inquiry line doubling in 2020.

The tribunal released a report the same year that found the number of Indigenous Peoples filing human rights complaints was disproportionately low and, in response, the province added Indigenous identity as a protected ground under the B.C. Human Rights Code.

The province says the funding will also support the tribunal’s ongoing work to implement the recommendations outlined in the report.

“This much-needed funding will help the tribunal better meet the specific needs of Indigenous Peoples and better meet the increased demands for resolution of discrimination complaints, ensuring everyone who needs it can access appropriate recourse under the B.C. Human Rights Code,” Emily Ohler, chair of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, said in the news release.

RELATED: Human Rights Commissioner calls for an end to police officer program in B.C. schools

BC legislatureHuman Rights TribunalLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on busy Port Alberni road
Next story
Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

Just Posted

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. Victoria has been named the 10th friendliest city in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria named 10th friendliest city in world by travel magazine

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a suspected arson which significantly damaged three parked vehicles in View Royal Jan. 3. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP investigating suspected arson in View Royal

Oak Bay officers seek information after a jogger was frightened by white van while that appeared to be following them on Dec. 29 around 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police seek suspect after jogger followed by white panel van in Oak Bay

The Tim Hortons on Goldstream Avenue has long lines in the morning. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford tops Tim Hortons list for ordering this strong coffee