B.C. sees record-breaking number of MRI and CT scans performed in a year, as province tackles long wait times (pixabay.com/jarmoluk).

B.C. sees record-breaking number of MRI and CT scans performed in a year, as province tackles long wait times (pixabay.com/jarmoluk).

B.C. breaks provincial record for number of MRI and CT scans performed

Minisitry of Health says MRIs up 20 per cent, CT exams jump 11 per cent

B.C. residents are receiving critical medical scans faster than ever before.

Last year, the province completed the most magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) exams ever in a year, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

In a June 9 release, the B.C. Ministry of Health stated 211 MRI exams were performed in 2021-22, which is a 20 per cent increase from the previous year. The number of CT exams performed was 901, up 11 per cent.

The increase in exam numbers comes following a 2018 promise from the ministry to increase MRI capacity in B.C.

“We are delivering on our promise to build capacity in our public health-care system so that British Columbians do not have to wait months and months for their exams,” said Adrian Dix, minister of health.

Since 2016-17, the province saw wait times for MRI exams cut by more than half, and the number of MRI exams performed increased by 69 per cent.

The improvements result from expanding MRI appointments into the evenings, weekends and holidays and operating the equivalent of 17 new MRI units across the province. In 2021-22, the province opened two new MRI scanners and one new CT scanner.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health introduced a first-of-its-kind policy to ensure the care provided is “patient-centred by increasing access, choice and transparency and improving communications on waiting list status for patients and referring practitioners,” according to the June 9 release.

In April, the B.C. Institute of Technology and ministries of Health and Advanced Education and Skills and Training established an MRI technologist bursary program. The program aids students so they can graduate earlier and enter the workforce sooner.

While these improvements are a positive accomplishment, Dix recognizes that more must be done.

“We are committed to continue the hard work to make further improvements on patient access to MRI and CT exams,” said Dix.

This upcoming year, the Ministry of Health aims to continue increasing the number of exams performed. They aim to maximize operating hours, add new scanners, increase the number of MRI technologists, and improve waitlist management.

RELATED: B.C. expanding lung cancer screening for earlier diagnosis

RELATED: Pandemic ups and downs likely still compounding surgical backlogs across Canada

Healthmedical devices

Previous story
People feel four times safer at night in downtown Victoria than they did in 2014
Next story
VicPD seek public help identifying suspect in spitting assault from January

Just Posted

VicPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a spitting assault, which has been under investigation since January. (Courtesy of VicPD)
VicPD seek public help identifying suspect in spitting assault from January

Caetano Dorea and Camille Zimmer, a professor and PhD candidate at the University of Victoria test drinking water using a filtration technique that will be used in many projects supported by the grant funding. Photo courtesy of UVic News/Armando Tura.
UVic-led program aimed at fixing water issues in remote and under-resourced communities

Competitors pull hard in the tug-of-war event during a past Operation Trackshoes at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium. The scaled-down 2022 version of the event celebrating those with developmental disabilities happens Saturday, June 11. (Courtesy Operation Trackshoes)
Operation Trackshoes returns with scaled-back event at University of Victoria

Bob Fish of Youbou looks to return a shot while partner Lindy Arnold of Victoria looks on in previous mixed doubles pickleball play. Both are competing in this weekend’s Victoria Classic indoor tournament at Pearkes Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pickleball passion on display at Pearkes in Saanich for Victoria Classic