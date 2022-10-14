British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The bargaining unit representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff has reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The bargaining unit representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff has reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. care aides, lab assistants, health facility cleaners reach new labour deal

Hospital Employees’ Union represents about 93 per cent of the workers covered by the agreement

Unions representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff have reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C.

The B.C. government says in a statement the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 60,000 people delivering health services throughout the province, has ratified a new contract.

It says the nine-union association is led by the Hospital Employees’ Union, which represents about 93 per cent of the health workers covered by the agreement.

Other workers in the unit include health records clerks, dietary staff, nursing unit assistants and trade and maintenance workers.

The new three-year contract will see wages increase by 3.24 per cent in the first year, 5.5 per cent in the second and two per cent in the third.

Additionally, the first year will see a flat 25-cent hourly pay increase and the next two years could see cost-of-living adjustments to a maximum 6.75 per cent and three per cent, respectively.

Other parts of the deal include advancing anti-racism initiatives with an Indigenous focus, preserving flexibility and working together on recruitment and retention strategies.

“These negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone,” the government says in a statement.

RELATED: Canada’s premiers disappointed in lack of federal funds for struggling health systems

RELATED: Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract

BC legislatureHealthLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gowlland Tod fire a reminder wildfires can happen anytime, says fire department
Next story
Body discovered near Swan Lake in Saanich

Just Posted

European green crabs can be identified by the five spines on each side of their eyes and can range in colour from green, yellow and orange. (Black Press Media file photo)
Invasive European green crab spotted in Esquimalt Lagoon

Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service battled a one-hectare wildfire south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park last week. Central Saanich Fire is urging residents to assess their homes against the backdrop of record-high temperatures and drought conditions. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Gowlland Tod fire a reminder wildfires can happen anytime, says fire department

Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 per cent in September, down from 4.9 per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
September sees unemployment drop in Greater Victoria to 4.7 per cent

Ken Nicholson (left) receives a long service award recognizing his 50 years of service to the Department of National Defence and the Government of Canada from Rear Admiral Christopher Robinson, Maritime Forces Pacific commander, as Nicholson’s wife Betty Jean looks on. (Courtesy CFB Esquimalt)
From typewriters to virtual meetings, Ken Nicholson guided the armed forces’ transformation