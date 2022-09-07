The Heather Lake wildfire continues to burn in Manning Provincial Park. As of Sept. 6, 180 properties in the nearby community of Eastgate are under evacuation alert. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

The Heather Lake wildfire continues to burn in Manning Provincial Park. As of Sept. 6, 180 properties in the nearby community of Eastgate are under evacuation alert. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies

180 properties in community of Eastgate on standby as of Sept. 6

The community of Eastgate south of Penticton has been placed under evacuation alert due the proximity of the Heather Lake wildfire.

As of late Tuesday (Sept. 6), the regional district has put 180 properties on alert and is urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation order.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is now estimated at 3,800 hectares, with 2,000 burning on this side of the Canada-U.S. border.

In a release issued Tuesday night, the BC Wildfire said the “wildfire is burning in a heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds, and terrain align…Wednesday, a gusty westerly wind will persist throughout the day and shift to the northwest by the evening. We are expecting to see a continuing trend of warmer, dryer weather and increased fire behaviour for the next several days.”

The Heather Lake fire is burning 5 km southeast of Manning Park Resort.

On Sept. 6, Hampton and Mule Deer Campground and Hampton were closed, and six trails remained under evacuation order.

Related: Officials say Manning Park wildfire has potential for aggressive growth

Related: Manning Park under evacuation alert due to Heather Lake wildfire

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

Just Posted

The pending introduction of permanent daylight savings time could impact the safety of children as they would be walking to school in the dark during large parts of winter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pending move to permanent daylight savings raises safety issues around Greater Victoria schools

The Village Initiative is a rebrand of the Healthy Schools, Healthy People partnership and is focused on providing more spaces for community groups. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 partnership aims to find creative options for community service providers

Esquimalt has voted to increase its mayor and councillor pay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

North Saanich’s Jeff Kingham has dedicated his book Solutions for a Wounded Planet to Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Personal, collective action needed on environment, says North Saanich author

Pop-up banner image