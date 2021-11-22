B.C. ‘confident’ there is enough gas supply, motorists are following fuel rules: Farnworth

Motorists purchase fuel at a gas station in Kamloops, B.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. British Columbia is rationing gas and prohibiting non-essential travel as fuel supplies are choked following recent devastating floods.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The province is confident that there is enough gasoline in B.C. for motorists needing to get around, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday (Nov. 22).

“Trans Mountain is working around the clock on the pipeline and its ability to move product is done as quickly and as safely as possible,” the minister said during an emergency operations update. The pipeline has been closed since large-scale flooding and landslides began last week.

Farnworth said that B.C. has been sourcing gas from other jurisdictions, including Alberta and Washington State.

“There are some barges that are actually on the way to get here with fuel,” Farnworth said.

“In terms of the gas supply, we are confident there is enough gasoline, that people are doing the right thing.”

While the gas restrictions were initially voluntary, gas stations have begun cap people to ensure they do not go above the 30 litres per visit rule. Non-essential travel also remains banned along a series of flood-affected B.C. highways.

The federal government announced Sunday that residents of B.C. border towns can travel to the U.S. and back for essential supplies such as gasoline without needing a PCR test to return.

