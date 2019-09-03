First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

A man who crashed while paragliding off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday has died, according to Squamish RCMP.

The 40-year-old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

READ MORE: Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grandmas For Africa takes on 275km ride from Campbell River to Victoria
Next story
Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Just Posted

Grandmas For Africa takes on 275km ride from Campbell River to Victoria

Riding 100 km the first day, 95 km the second and 75 km the third

West Shore RCMP find lost hiker in Thetis Lake Park five hours after reported missing

RCMP say stay put when being rescued, follow dispatcher instructions

VIDEO: Excited Willows students head back to school

Students arrive after a summer away

St. Luke’s concert puts organ in spotlight

Concert at Saanich church will raise funds for repairs of 94-year-old organ

Record-breaking number of Greater Victoria students enrolled in French immersion programs

Enrolment has been increasing for 21 consecutive years across the province

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Man with dollar-sign tattoos fails to steal produce from Nanaimo supermarket

RCMP and Nanaimo Crime Stoppers ask for tips about incident last month

Most Read