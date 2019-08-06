Investigators are on scene at Central Park playground, near Crystal Pool, after a body was found. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Body found near playground by Crystal Pool deemed non-suspicious

City of Victoria staff are on site to help with clean up

Investigators are on scene at the Central Park playground, near Crystal Pool, after a body was found.

The Victoria Police Department and B.C. Coroner Services are on site and have deemed the death non-suspicious.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Police consider the discovery of a body behind Saanich Plaza not suspicious

According to investigators, the man died of a lower gastrointestinal bleed – a medical death which may have at first looked to be suspicious.

READ ALSO: Crews respond to reports of body found in Glen Lake

City of Victoria staff are on site to help with the clean up and make sure no bio-hazards remain in the area. Police have tented off the area to keep it out of sight of a children’s summer camp and other park users.

Most Read