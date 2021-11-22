A pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Smithers, Sept. 30, 3021. (Deb Meissner/Interior News)

A pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Smithers, Sept. 30, 3021. (Deb Meissner/Interior News)

B.C. counts 10 more deaths over weekend from COVID-19

New cases declining, but serious illness still running high

B.C. recorded 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, as new cases have slowed down with 330 confirmed on Monday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province is doing a lot of testing, with the positivity rate for Northern Health far higher than the rest of the province. The new and active cases have gone down in recent weeks, but “we continue to be concerned about the number of people in our hospitals,” Dix said Nov. 22.

As of Monday there are 377 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals, up from 358 on Friday, with 115 of them in intensive care, up from 109.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Children’s COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Canada

RELATED: Interior Health considering more restrictions

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Margarita’s miracle baby – Abbotsford cow gives birth at former home farm

Just Posted

Motria Iwan stands on the steps of the legislature, which lit up blue to mark World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14. (Courtesy of Motria Iwan)
Camosun College student raises over $10k for diabetes research

Liz King (left) and Rodolfo Calero from UBC join UVic’s Jeanie Gunn in loading 600 caps and gowns onto a truck bound for UBC. (Courtesy of UBC)
UVic jumps in to help outfit UBC grads left without caps and gowns due to storm

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are piecing together details about the death of a 19-year-old man from Saanich, whose body was found in a car that was driven into Patricia Bay on Saturday night (Nov. 20). (Black Press Media File)
RCMP investigate death of Saanich teen whose car plunged into Pat Bay

Saanich board of education chair Tim Dunford said the Children’s Development Centre upgrade project came together well thanks to strong relationships between the associations and people involved. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Children’s Development Centre offers neighbourhood learning in Saanich