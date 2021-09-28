A COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared for a pop-up clinic in Williams Lake, Sept. 23, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. COVID-19 infections levelling off, 652 more reported Tuesday

Hospitalized and critical care patient numbers still rising

B.C. public health teams recorded 652 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the seven-day average of new infections showed signs of levelling off after a steep rise up to early September.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s data dashboard, there are 316 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Sept. 28, up from 303 over the past 24 hours, 141 of them in critical care, the same as Sept. 27. Two more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 1,942 since the pandemic began. Both deaths were recorded on Vancouver Island.

There have been new outbreaks at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton and Willingdon Care Centre in Burnaby, and an outbreak at Fort St. John Hospital has been declared over.

The health ministry has resumed reporting school exposures as information is available here.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region as of Sept 28:

• 219 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,249 active

• 70 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 903 active

• 162 new cases in Interior Health, 1,176 active

• 117 new cases in Northern Health, 929 active

• 82 new cases in Island Health, 677 active

• Two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 58 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
