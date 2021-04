A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. had its largest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital Wednesday, 515 people in acute care facilities, 171 of them in intensive care units.

The province reported another 841 new cases in the 24 hours to April 28, and five additional deaths for a total of 1,576 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. The rise in hospitalizations, up from 500 Tuesday, reflects the peak in daily infections that B.C. is coming off in the past week, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus