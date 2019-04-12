B.C. dental college commits to public protection expectations after inquiry

College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia says it will demonstrate commitment to protecting the public

The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia says it will demonstrate commitment to protecting the public and working on behalf of patients and the public following the release of a performance inquiry report.

The dental college says in a statement it will meet a 30-day deadline directive from Health Minister Adrian Dix for an accountability implementation plan after a review by an international regulatory expert made 21 recommendations.

Dental college officials were not available Friday to comment further on their statement.

Dix said Thursday he accepted the inquiry’s 21 recommendations to ensure the college, which registers, certifies and regulates B.C.’s dentists and dental assistants, acts in the public’s best interests.

Regulatory expert Harry Cayton was appointed last year to conduct the inquiry and concluded the dental college was meeting 17 of 28 international standards for good governance, which he described as not disastrous, but ”a serious flaw.”

READ MORE: B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Cayton’s inquiry recommended improvements to the college’s performance management after finding the college board and its committees focus on protecting the interests of dentists rather than the public.

“Minister Dix has provided a clear directive and we commit to meeting his expectations to demonstrate that we are protecting the public and working on behalf of patients and the public,” says the statement by Board President Dr. Peter Lobb and Dr. Chris Hacker, registrar and chief executive officer.

The two say work will begin “immediately,” to produce the implementation plan within the time frame set by Dix.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay hockey team missing $30,000, blames ‘trusted volunteer’

Just Posted

$200,000 in funding for Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

The money will support various services offered

Are the Victoria bike lanes too narrow?

Residents say some bike lanes don’t meet national standards

Two dogs and owner rescued from elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects after month-long drug investigation

Crime Reduction Unit conducted month-long anti-drug trafficking investigation

McKenzie interchange project sees delays

Weather delays, plan modifications cause extended timeline

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Meanwhile, David Sidoo of Vancouver has pleaded not guilty and denies all claims

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Most Read