(Delta Police Department/Facebook photo)

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Being late for church is no excuse to break the law, say Delta police.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at about 10:44 a.m., an officer travelling southbound on Highway 99 was passed by a vehicle going well over the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.

“The Constable registered the vehicle going 150 km/hr through the 10200-block of Highway 99. When the driver was pulled over, he admitted to travelling at 150 km/hr as he was late for church,” the post says.

The driver was ticketed for excessive speeding and had his car impounded for seven days.


