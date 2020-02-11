B.C. drivers that create unnecessary noise with their vehicle or radio can be subject to fines under the Motor Vehicle Act. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

B.C. drivers with noisy vehicles can be subject to hefty fines

Saanich Police explain the laws that limit excessive noise from vehicles

B.C. drivers who create excessive noise with their vehicles run this risk of receiving a hefty fine.

On Feb. 4, a driver with a noisy exhaust drove past a Saanich police officer in an unmarked vehicle. The driver was pulled over and the officer discovered that the person was prohibited from driving. The car was impounded and the driver will eventually have to appear in court.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police, explained that under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), unnecessary noise carries a fine of $109.

According to section 7A.01 of the MVA, any person operating their car in a way that creates loud and unnecessary noise is eligible to be fined.

Most commonly, drivers operating vehicles and motorcycles “equipped with aftermarket exhausts that create excessive noise” or are not equipped with a muffler end up getting pulled over for noise violations, Anastasiades said.

The driver of such a vehicle would be issued a violation ticket for unnecessary noise and a notice ordering that repairs be made by a specific date, he noted.

The Saanich driver whose car was impounded didn’t receive a ticket for their noisy exhaust, but they were issued an order to have the muffler repaired, Anastasiades said. The fine for ignoring the repair order could set the driver back $598.

Anastasiades pointed out that officers aren’t required to use a measuring device to prove how loud the car is. Subjective and objective evidence would be used to prove the offence, he said.

There’s also a potential for B.C. drivers to be fined for creating unnecessary noise with their vehicle in other ways.

READ ALSO: Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

The 1984 film Footloose portrayed a fictional Midwestern town of Bomont where dancing was illegal and playing loud music in the car could get you a fine.

While B.C. doesn’t have a dance ban, drivers playing their music too loudly could be subject to distracted driving laws such as driving without due care which can result in a $368 fine, Anastasiades explained.

“We recommend that motorists enjoy their music at a reasonable level that still allows them to hear sirens, horns or other sounds that would alert them to react to pending hazards,” he said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Department of Fisheries and Oceans says too early to know effects of flooding on salmon at Goldstream Park

Just Posted

Victoria coffee shop hosts national barista championships

Discovery Coffee will host the 2020 National Barista Championships March 13-15

B.C. drivers with noisy vehicles can be subject to hefty fines

Saanich Police explain the laws that limit excessive noise from vehicles

Department of Fisheries and Oceans says too early to know effects of flooding on salmon at Goldstream Park

Heavy rains led to the park flooding

BC Legislature fountain runs red on fifth day of sit-in

Victoria group says they won’t leave until RCMP are removed from Wet’suwet’en territory

UPDATED: Victoria bridges reopen after being closed by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Group protesting Coastal GasLink and RCMP actions in Wet’suwet’en territory

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Vancouver opens ‘Sedin Week’ with a victory

Cowichan couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Wet’suwet’en supporters close down part of Island highway

Entrance, exit closures keep Comox Valley stretch of Highway 19 free of traffic

Most Read