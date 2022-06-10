Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

B.C. drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

Milad Faud Herbert sentenced to two years plus one day in prison

A man convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl in Surrey has been sentenced to two years plus one day in federal prison.

The offence date was Feb. 12, 2020, near a Surrey SkyTrain station, where Herbert sold a flap of “side,” or methamphetamine, for $15 to an undercover cop. The court heard the sample analyzed by Health Canada contained fentanyl.

Justice Kenneth Ball, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, also ordered for Milad Faud Herbert a mandatory 10-year firearms weapons ban and ordered him to provide a DNA sample to the government.

“Fentanyl has been described as a scourge on our civilization,” Ball said in his reasons for sentence. “One of the aggravating factors in this case was that apparently Mr. Herbert did not know what he was selling. This is because he was represented the substance he was selling as methamphetamine. If someone had used it as methamphetamine, they would likely be dead today, given that the ingestion of a very small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.

“Mr. Herbert does not need to be here again,” Ball said. “There are all kinds of positive things he can do with his life and I hope he will do them.”

READ ALSO: Decriminalization of hard drugs puts B.C. in small, select group of jurisdictions

READ ALSO: 2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges

READ ALSO: For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be able to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticefentanylSurrey

Previous story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial
Next story
Federal report shows the impact of warming oceans on B.C. coast

Just Posted

The Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to live attendance July 22 to Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sponsors continue partnership with Sooke Fine Arts Society

Victoria’s missing middle housing proposal will likely have a public hearing in early August after council reconsidered a timeline that would’ve likely passed the issue on to the next municipal term. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Public hearing on Victoria’s missing middle proposal eyed for mid-summer

Artem arrived in Langford on April 28 after fleeing the Donbas region of Ukraine, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
‘I got a lot of help from kind people’: Ukrainian refugees settling in Langford

A roughly 15-metre oak tree, pictured here along the 800-block of Oliver Street, toppled on the rainy evening of Thursday, June 9, and took residential power lines and clear access along this pathway from St. Patrick Street with it. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Fallen 50-foot Oak Bay oak tree downs residential electric line, impedes path