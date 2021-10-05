FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

The education ministry is pulling together a committee to look at the issue of vaccine mandates in schools, according to the B.C. health minister.

“We know there is a desire expressed by people in school communities for mandates in education and as such the education ministry… immediately convening an advisory committee,”

said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

Whether or not that would result in any province-wide COVID vaccine mandate for teachers and other educational staff is unclear. Dix said that the committee would work with partners in the education sphere to “develop common principles, standards and guidelines to support boards with the potential implementation of vaccine mandates.”

Dix said that the committee will provide materials to school boards who “wish to explore vaccine policy independently.”

Masks are already mandates for K-12 students, teachers, staff and visiting adults in B.C. schools.

READ MORE: Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 68-year-old woman found safe
Next story
71 cats seized by SPCA from rural B.C. property

Just Posted

Thanksgiving sailings are expected to be busier than usual while the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry is being repaired. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries asks for patience over Thanksgiving weekend with main vessel out of service

Elvis, Me and the Lemonade Stand Summer (left) and Following the Good River won top spots. (Courtesy of Victoria Book Prizes)
Two local authors win at Victoria Book Prizes gala

More than 1750 customers near the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal in North Saanich are without power due to a downed wire. (BC Hydro)
Power outages continue to impact areas all over Greater Victoria

The Victoria Beer Society is hosting events on Oct. 8 and 9 highlighting the quality of craft brewers from across the province. (Courtesy of Victoria Beer Society)
Craft beer events a celebration and education