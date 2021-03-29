Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted

Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

Shambhala Music Festival has postponed its 2021 festival to 2022.

The festival, held at the Salmo River Ranch in the West Kootenay since 1998, is one of the longest-running electronic music events in Canada.

The decision comes just a week after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that large events are unlikely to proceed this summer, and after a number of other obstacles including border closures and the ongoing public health order.

“We are beyond devastated to postpone for a second time,” said Shambhala’s founder Jimmy Bundschuh in a news release.

“Our hearts go out to all of those who have been affected by COVID-19 over the last year. We’re in a fortunate position because we own our festival grounds, and we’ve already started planning for the festival in 2022. We’re sure when the time comes it will be the celebration of the decade, so we are looking forward to that.”

All existing festival tickets are redeemable across 2022, 2023 or 2024. Ticket holders will receive an email in the coming months to register for the year they would like to attend.

Tiny Lights Festival plots new direction

Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival cancelled for 2021

