Tzeporah Berman. (Submitted photo)

B.C. environmental activist receives $2M climate award

Tzeporah Berman says she plans to use it to cut new oil and gas development

A well-known environmental campaigner in B.C. has received a (US)$2 million award from a global organization that supports projects aimed at curbing climate change.

The Climate Breakthrough Project says Tzeporah Berman is the 2019 recipient of its annual award.

Berman co-founded Stand.earth, the organization behind numerous environmental campaigns, including those targeting expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, pollution caused by Carnival cruise ships and Proctor & Gamble for making toilet paper from intact forests.

A statement from the Climate Breakthrough Project calls Berman “bold and visionary,” someone who remains committed to real-world results and to negotiating lasting victories.

The project says its award funds individuals developing innovative social, economic or policy change strategies that will make a globally significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions over the next five to 10 years.

Berman says she plans to use the award to develop programs that will cut new oil and gas development and keep carbon unburned and out of the atmosphere.

She says the award is an honour and comes at a critical moment in history.

RELATED: Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

“This summer’s fires in the Amazon and the Arctic are a wake-up call for all of us, and yet even wealthy countries such as my own continue to expand oil and gas production,” Berman says in the statement.

“If your house is on fire, you don’t add more fuel. We need new global strategies to stop the expansion of the oil and gas industry and build a safer future.”

The Climate Breakthrough Project says Berman’s plans include developing a strategic approach to limiting new oil and gas development globally to align with United Nations Paris Agreement goals for a safe climate.

The project, an initiative of the California-based David and Lucile Packard Foundation, says not enough has been invested in “novel and potentially game-changing strategies” needed to reduce greenhouse gases and cut global warming.

It says its unrestricted awards go to individuals or small teams, not institutions or organizations, allowing them to step beyond their past work in order to consider and develop the most ambitious strategies they can execute.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Walmart introduces new gun restrictions but will they help?
Next story
RCMP arrest Vancouver Island man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Just Posted

Victoria-based band shares experience with racism outside Lucky Bar

The band posted about the incident on social media to highlight what’s happening in the city

UPDATED: Man arrested after eight hour standoff on Begbie Street

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

Greater Victoria woman sells jam at cancer walk to ‘preserve’ friend’s memory

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope takes place Sept. 8 at Royal Roads University

Province recognizes Sidney veteran for almost six decades of volunteer work

Donald Fisher among 44 British Columbians awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Province will not take action in establishing a regional police force for Greater Victoria

Regionalized police department requires local push, province says

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP arrest Vancouver Island man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested and charged a man they suspect is… Continue reading

Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The women’s team won gold medal at Parapan Am Games, men’s team won silver medal

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

Most Read