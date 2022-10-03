In this file photo, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on May 31, 2022. On Oct. 3, 2022, she announced new supports for people exiting correctional facilities in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In this file photo, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on May 31, 2022. On Oct. 3, 2022, she announced new supports for people exiting correctional facilities in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. expanding post-prison support services to all 10 correctional facilities

Length of support also expanding from 30 to 90 days

People in all 10 of B.C.’s correctional facilities will soon have a team of support workers available to help transition them back into society when they are released.

The province announced Monday (Oct. 3) it is expanding its community transition teams from the five facilities where they have operated since 2019 to all 10 of B.C.’s prisons. The amount of time people can access supports is also being lengthened from 30 to 90 days.

Mental health and addictions minister Sheila Malcolmson said the days and weeks following someone’s release “are crucial.”

“Starting over can be overwhelming and triggering,” she said.

She added that those post-release days also heighten a person’s risk to the toxic drug supply, when people who use substances are 12 times more likely to fatally overdose.

The transition teams exist to provide substance use treatment, as well as mental health support, medication-assisted treatment and motivational interviewing. They include a group of social workers, nurses, peer support workers and Indigenous patient navigators.

The province says since 2019 the five teams already in place have helped 1,500 people released from Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, Prince George Regional Correctional Centre, Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, Nanaimo Correctional Centre or Fraser Regional Correctional Centre.

The new teams will assist people leaving the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, Ford Mountain Correctional Centre, North Fraser Pretrial Centre, Okanagan Correctional Centre and Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

They are expected to all be up and running by the end of October.

READ ALSO: B.C. can’t resolve repeat offender problem without more mental health, addictions support: report

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Addictions treatmentBritish ColumbiaCorrectionmental healthprison

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cyclist hospitalized after crash involving trailer-hauling vehicle in Saanich
Next story
Prairie premiers, governors urge Canada, U.S. to keep border crossings open longer

Just Posted

A cyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle pulling a trailer near Richmond and Cedar Hill Cross roads. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cyclist hospitalized after crash involving trailer-hauling vehicle in Saanich

Atticus Dachsel Kerr has always enjoyed taking the bus and hopes to encourage more people to join him on transit. (Courtesy of Atticus Dachsel Kerr)
Esquimalt teen riding every bus route in Greater Victoria to encourage transit use

Cyclists ride free on Greater Victoria buses Oct. 3 to 16. (File photo courtesy BC Transit)
Greater Victoria celebrates Go By Bike Week with celebration stations, free rides

A man was arrested on Oct. 2 after driving erratically and brandishing a knife in Saanich and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested for driving erratically, showing a knife in Saanich and Victoria

Pop-up banner image