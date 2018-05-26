B.C. Ferries faced several technical glitches this morning, causing long line ups in Swartz Bay and Tsawwasen. (FILE PHOTO)

B.C. Ferries cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings over propulsion problem

11:00 ferry now good to go, but lines anticipated

B.C. Ferries experienced a series of technical difficulties Saturday morning that had them originally cancel two round trip sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen due to problems with the propulsion control system of the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

The 11:00 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay, and the 1:00 departure from Tsawwassen were originally affected, resulting in heavy line ups one either end.

Cloverdale News editor Sam Anderson was one of the people stuck in line on the Tsawwassen end, hoping to get onto a ferry headed for the Southern Gulf Islands.

“It was pretty crazy actually,” She said. “Driving in to go to the drop off area, cars were lined up all the way down the straightaway.”

Anderson said that along with mechanical problems, crew members were having trouble printing tickets, and keeping track of how many cars could board the next ferry to Victoria.

“The self ticket terminals weren’t working either, they had all the staff on the desks,” she added.

B.C. Ferries also noted in a tweet that due to technical difficulties, their website was not up-to-date with current conditions or sailings.

“I feel very bad for the B.C. Ferries staff working today,” Anderson said. “They were all so professional and kind and lovely.”

Anderson was able to get on her ferry, but as she sailed to the Gulf Islands she could still see people trying to get to Victoria.

“I’ve never in my life seen them that long,” she said.

B.C. Ferries released an update at 9:56 a. m. saying that the mechanical issues had been resolved and that service would resume with the 11:00 sailing from Swartz Bay. Anderson warned that regardless of this information, the lines would be long and people should plan accordingly.

For the most up-to-date information possible from B.C. Ferries, you can head to their Twitter page.

Previous story
WATCH: City approves Wharf, Humboldt Street bike lanes
Next story
Meet the 2018 Tour de Rock team

Just Posted

B.C. Ferries faced series of technical problems causing long waits

11:00 ferry now good to go, but lines anticipated

WATCH: City approves Wharf, Humboldt Street bike lanes

Changing intersections, creating pedestrian plazas and more on the agenda

Meet the 2018 Tour de Rock team

Retired Spectrum principal among team introduced at Spectrum

Teen Victoria brothers receive award for saving family from house fire

Sam and Finn Parker kept cool when their home started to burn and got three people out

Saanich Inlet bridge billion-dollar price tag too expensive says ministry

Malahat alternatives not practical from engineering, budget standpoint

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

COLUMN: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

A follow on some Princeton, B.C., students gained considerable exposure when they dropped their bras

Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

Beekeepers offer to pick up unwanted swarms

Capital Region Beekeepers Association sets up swarm line for residents to call

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Most Read