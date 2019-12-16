The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration, seen Sunday, Dec. 15, in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. Ferries is eliminating its fuel surcharge just in time for holiday travel.

The ferry corporation announced in a press release Monday that it will remove its 1.5-per cent fuel surcharge as of Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“The recent decrease in the price of fuel allows us to eliminate the fuel surcharges, which is great news for travellers,” said Alana Gallagher, B.C. Ferries’ vice-president and CFO, in the release. “We understand that affordability is important to our customers and every bit helps.”

B.C. Ferries notes in the release that it “closely monitors the price of fuel” and applies a rebate, surcharge or neither when collecting ferry fares. Ferries says it has been using the system for 15 years to “manage the volatility in the price of fuel” and says it doesn’t benefit financially from surcharges.

The 1.5-per cent fuel surcharge had been in place since June 1 and amounted to 25 cents per person and 85 cents per vehicle on major routes and 15 cents per person and 45 cents per vehicle on smaller routes.

READ ALSO: Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

Just Posted

Housing starts, value of building permits down across Greater Victoria

Fundamental changes, municipal regulations blamed for the drop with some communities bucking trend

Sentencing for Oak Bay father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Andrew Berry’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

ZZ Top, Cheap Trick come to Victoria to kick off Canadian leg of 50th-anniversary tour

Tickets on sale this Friday for Save-On-Foods Centre stop

Saanich choir Christmas concert gives a voice to dementia sufferers

The benefits of singing together are numerous

Surprise donation will provide mentors for Greater Victoria’s youth in need

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria granted $36,000 at Women Who Care event

VIDEO: Fire destroys popular chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Commenters on social media remembered ‘The Pharamacy’ as both loved and hated

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Vegas goalie Fleury gets win No. 452

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

Most Read