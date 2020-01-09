B.C. Ferries warns that storm could cause sailing cancellations

B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory Thursday, saying “there is a high probability” that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada will affect ferries on Friday, Jan. 10. (News Bulletin file photo)

A winter storm forecast for Friday could cause problems for ferry travellers.

B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory Thursday afternoon, saying “there is a high probability” that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada will affect ferries on Friday, Jan. 10, in the morning and early afternoon.

“If the storm comes through as predicted, B.C. Ferries may have to cancel sailings for safety reasons,” noted the advisory.

Routes mentioned in the advisory include Nanaimo’s Departure Bay to West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay, Nanaimo’s Duke Point to Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen. Sailings between the Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen and between Comox and Powell River may also be impacted.

“This weather is expected to continue into the weekend so service may also be affected on Saturday and Sunday,” the advisory notes.

Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect warning of potential snow on B.C.’s south coast on Thursday night and Friday, with a mix of rain or snow forecast across the region. The Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for five centimetres of snow on Friday morning, with precipitation turning to rain by mid-day.

Environment Canada’s statement says the storm will also bring strong southeasterly winds over the Strait of Georgia.

