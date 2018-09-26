People will legally be allowed to grow four cannabis plants at home starting Oct. 17, but B.C. fire chiefs are worried about the lack of legislation surrounding electrical and fire codes. (File photo)

B.C. Fire chiefs concerned over home-grown cannabis and fire hazards

More legislation is needed around electrical, fire codes

Fire Chiefs across B.C. are asking the province for more guidance and legislation surrounding home-grown cannabis plants.

Come Oct. 17, Canadians will be allowed to grow four cannabis plants at home, as long as they are not on public display, but for Victoria Fire Department Chief Paul Bruce, those restrictions aren’t good enough.

“The fire hazards are many with the growing of indoor plants, it’s hard to determine if someone is growing four or 40,” he said. “There are concerns for faulty wiring, overloaded panels … and standard electrical concerns for anyone using more electricity and maybe trying to bypass the meters.”

Bruce also noted environmental concerns for residents’ health, including a dip in air quality and an increase in humidity.

READ MORE: Victoria looking into cannabis lounge options as legalization approaches

Bruce’s concerns aren’t unwarranted; he said he’s seen many cannabis-related fires.

“As a firefighter, I’ve most definitely been to a few different grow-ops,” he said. “One was just a plant in a closet with a lighting system which was overheated and caused a fire, but there’s been a number of different situations.”

At this point, the Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia (FCABC) is asking for more provincial legislation surrounding electrical and fire codes, but also for more power to conduct inspections.

READ MORE: Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

“As a local government, we do not have the legislative authority to inspect properties for safety compliance,” Bruce said. “We have fire protection bylaws, so when we’re advised of certain things we can knock on doors, but we do not have the ability to go in unless we have a very clear concern for safety.”

The FCABC is hoping the province can grant some more complaint-driven authority to inspect properties, but at this point nothing has been clearly determined.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria UnWined helps grant wishes for children facing critical illness
Next story
Homeless people complain they are cut off in park, want B.C. to take action

Just Posted

Can you name all four of Victoria’s ‘sister cities’?

Partnerships with Asian, Russian countries have resulted in tourism, investment opportunities

B.C. Fire chiefs concerned over home-grown cannabis and fire hazards

More legislation is needed around electrical, fire codes

Former hostage negotiator to hold class in Victoria

Cathy MacDonald will teach communication skills on Sept. 26

Homeless people complain they are cut off in park, want B.C. to take action

Officials have said the park gates were closed due to safety concerns but Brett said that has created unfounded fears among neighbours

Saanich churches seek to spread the blessings of pet ownership

St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals Service Sunday

VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Vancouver slips to 1-5 in exhibition play

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

Most Read