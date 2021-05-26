Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)

B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

B.C. First Nations are condemning those responsible for the dozens of bear paws that were dumped alongside a North Shuswap road.

On Wednesday, May 26, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC), which advocates on behalf of Aboriginal Peoples in the province, issued a media release stating its members were appalled and horrified by the “gruesome discovery of 80-100 severed bear paws – 20-25 bears in total – near Shuswap Lake.”

The paws were found by Anglemont resident Brandi Hansen, who said the bear and cub paws were mostly in a culvert on the side of a road. Hansen reported the finding to the Conservation Officer Service, which is investigating. An avid hunter and outdoors enthusiast, Hansen guessed poachers may have been responsible. The UBCIC agreed.

“The carnage left behind indicates the actions of trophy or commercial poachers, who hold a complete lack of respect for wildlife, hunting laws and the rights of other resource users,” reads the release, adding the UBCIC has previously expressed alarm at “wolf-whacking” and “predator tournaments” occurring in the province.

“The dozens of discarded bear paws demonstrate that this callous attitude towards the killing of animals persists.”

Read more: Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Read more: Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

The Shuswap Nation Tribal Council (SNTC) also spoke out against what it called an “act of desecration… felt through the spirits of our people.” A May 26 media release by the SNTC explained the bear is a sacred animal that forms the “foundation of our creation law, the chief of the four-legged, and deserved of the utmost respect and dignity.”

“As caretakers of the land, we condemn the dishonour of our sacred animal integral to our health and well-being,” reads the SNTC release.

The Shuswap Nation Tribal Council will be holding a ceremony to honour the bears whose remains were discarded to “ensure they are given the respect they deserve.”

The UBCIC is asking that those who hunt do so sustainably and ethically, and it urges anyone with information about the discarded bear paws to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationFirst Nations

Previous story
University of Victoria to compete in collegiate eSports league’s inaugural event
Next story
Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Just Posted

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew is undergoing reconstruction following a road washout in 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
21-hour road closure set for Highway 14 to remove temporary bridge

The highway south of Port Renfrew has been single lane for 2.5 years

The ‘after’ rendering offered by Proponent 1, selected by Oak Bay council with whom to pursue a new lease for the Turkey Head lands. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)
Oak Bay selects proponent for transformation of Turkey Head, marina

Current lease on waterfront properties expires at the end of 2022

Realtor Tammi Dimock says it’s become typical for a client to put in five to 10 offers before one is accepted, which is stressful for clients and their realtors. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Houses selling for $30K – $100K over asking the new normal, Sooke realtors say

‘There used to be an opportunity to negotiate. There’s no negotiation now.’

Police are reminding motorists to make sure valuables are removed from vehicles as a way to prevent theft. (Pixabay photo)
Six thefts from vehicles reported in one night near Saanich’s Cordova Bay

Rash of break-ins prompts police reminder about proactive crime prevention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Most Read